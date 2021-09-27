Gujarat Reports 21 New Cases Of COVID-19, Zero Death; Vaccine Coverage Tops 6 Crore

Gujarat's coronavirus tally rose to 8,25,872 on Monday with the addition of 21 new cases, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

The state also achieved the milestone of administering more than 6 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines.

Gujarat's tally of COVID-19 deaths remained unchanged at 10,082, said the department in a release.

As many as 30 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases in the state to 8,15,648, it said.

There are now 142 active cases in Gujarat, of which the condition of four patients is critical, the release said.

On COVID-19 vaccination front, Gujarat achieved a new milestone of administering over 6 crore doses after 4,96,485 people received their jabs on Monday, the department said.

The total number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in Gujarat stood at 6,00,20,944, it said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported six new cases, Valsad five, Surat three, Vadodara three and Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Kutch and Navsari one each, the release said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained COVID-19-free with no active case or fresh infection reported in the state in the last 24 hours.

The UT has so far reported 10,642 COVID-19 cases, 10,638 recoveries and four deaths, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,872, new cases 21, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,648, active cases 142, people tested so far (figures not released).

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)