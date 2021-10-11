Gujarat reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 186

Ahmedabad, Oct 11 (PTI) Gujarat reported 21 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising the overall tally to 8,26,162, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

The COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,086, the department said.

With 18 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases in the state increased to 8,15,890, it said.

The count of active COVID-19 cases stood at 186, of which six patients were on ventilator support, the department said.

As many as 3,74,745 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Monday, taking the number of doses administered so far to 6,54,01,063 crore.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported six new cases, Surat five, Navsari three, Vadodara and Junagadh two each, and Kheda, Valsad and Rajkot one each, the department said.

With two new COVID-19 cases detected in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu, the infection tally rose to 10,646 on Monday, officials said.

The number of recovered cases remained unchanged at 10,638, they said.

There are now four active cases in the UT which has reported an equal number of COVID-19 deaths so far, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,162, new cases 21, death toll 10,086, discharged 8,15,890, active cases 186, people tested so far (figures not released). PTI KA RSY RSY

