Gujarat Reports 22 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Vaccine Coverage Tops 7 Crore

Gujarat added 22 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 8,26,526, but no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, where the vaccine coverage crossed the 7-crore mark, the Health Department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,088, said a release by the department.

The tally of recoveries rose to 8,16,246 after 14 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the release said.

Gujarat now has 192 active cases, of which 5 patients are on ventilators.

So far, 7.02 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population in the state, of which, 3.53 lakh shots were given during the day, the department said.

No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

Of the total 10,654 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far, four have died, 6 are under treatment, while 10,644 have recovered from the infection, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,526, new cases 22, deaths 10,088, discharged 8,16,246, active cases 192, people tested so far - figures not released.

