Gujarat Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases, First Death In Over A Month

Gujarat reported 23 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising the infection tally to 8,26,039, and registered the first COVID-19-related death in more than a month, said the state health department.

The state reported one COVID-19 fatality in the last 24 hours - the first death in over a month - taking the toll to 10,083, said the department in a release.

The death was reported from Junagadh. The state last reported a COVID-19 fatality on September 3.

A total 14 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which pushed the number of recovered cases to 8,15,776, the department said.

As many as 180 patients are currently under treatment for COVID-19 in Gujarat and the condition of three of them is critical, it said.

Over 5.12 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccine doses on Tuesday. With this, the number of vaccine doses administered so far in the state rose to 6.25 crore, the department said.

District-wise, Surat reported the highest number of eight new cases, Valsad seven, Kheda, Rajkot two each, Ahmedabad, Junagadh, Navsari and Vadodara one each, the release said.

The COVID-19 tally in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,644 with no new case reported on Tuesday, officials said.

With no new recovery, the number of discharged patients stood at 10,638.

There are now two active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,039, new cases 23, death toll 10,083, discharged 8,15,776, active cases 180, people tested so far (figures not released).

