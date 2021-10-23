Gujarat reports 24 COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Ahmedabad, Oct 23 (PTI) Gujarat reported 24 new coronavirus infections on Saturday which raised the state's case tally to 8,26,402, the health department said.

With 21 patients getting discharged, the number of COVID-19 recoveries increased to 8,16,147, it said.

No new COVID-19-related fatality was reported in the state during the day. The death toll thus remained unchanged at 10,087.

As many as 3.01 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the state on Saturday, taking the total of doses given so far to 6.86 crore.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest nine new cases, Valsad five, Surat six, Navsari two, Junagadh and Kheda one case each.

There are now 168 active cases in Gujarat.

In the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, there are four active cases. The tally of COVID-19 cases in the UT stands at 10,651, and recovered cases at 10,643. Four COVID-19 deaths have been reported in the UT so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 8,26,402, New cases 24, Death toll 10,087, Discharged 8,16,147, Active cases 168, People tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA KRK KRK

