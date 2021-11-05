Gujarat reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

Ahmedabad, Nov 4 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 24 new coronavirus infections on Thursday which raised the state's caseload to 8,26,680, the health department said.

No new death due to the pandemic was reported, while 13 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The death toll thus remained unchanged at 10,090. The tally of recovered patients rose to 8,16,370.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 220, with four patients being critical.

Vadodara reported the highest six new cases, Surat five, Ahmedabad and Junagadh four cases each, Valsad three and Jamnagar and Rajkot one case each.

As many as 27,283 people were given coronavirus vaccine jabs on Thursday. The total of vaccine doses administered in the state so far rose to 7.15 crore.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu, the tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged at 10,654 and 10,647, respectively.

The UT has three active cases and recorded four deaths so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,680, new cases 24, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,370, active cases 220, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA KRK KRK KRK

