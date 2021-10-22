Gujarat reports 25 new coronavirus cases, zero death; active tally at 165

Ahmedabad, Oct 22 (PTI) Gujarat reported 25 new coronavirus cases and zero death on Friday, while 16 patients recovered from the infection in the state, the the Health Department said.

With the addition of new cases, Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose to 8,26,378, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,087, said a release by the department.

The tally of recoveries increased to 8,16,126 after 16 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the release said.

Gujarat now has 165 active coronavirus cases of which 6 patients are on ventilators.

As many as 6.83 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population till now in Gujarat, of which, 3.21 lakh jabs were given on Friday.

One new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 10,651, said a release by authorities.

Out of the total 10,651 people found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory since the outbreak last year, four have died, as many are under treatment, while 10,643 have recovered, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,378, new cases 25, deaths 10,087, discharged 8,16,126, active cases 165, people tested so far (figures not released). PTI PJT RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)