Gujarat reports 2,502 COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths; vaccine coverage tops 10 crore

Ahmedabad, Feb 8 (PTI) With detection of 2,502 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, down from 2,909 a day ago, Gujarat's overall tally rose to 12,05,652, even as the state crossed the milestone of administering 10 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, the health department said.

The number of vaccine doses administered in Gujarat so far rose to 10.02 crore after 3.25 lakh more people were inoculated against coronavirus during the day, the department said.

The death toll increased to 10,716 after 28 patients succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

Fresh recoveries were nearly three-times the new cases at 7,487, raising the number of patients discharged so far to 11,61,305, the department said in a release.

Gujarat now has 33,631 active cases, of which 199 patients are on ventilator support, said the release.

New cases have seen a sharp decline since January 20, when the daily count peaked at 24,485 during the third wave of the pandemic.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest new cases at 894 in the last 24 hours, followed by Vadodara 586, Rajkot 173, Gandhinagar 124 and Surat 155, among others, the release said.

Seven new deaths were reported in Ahmedabad district, four in Rajkot, three each in Vadodara and Bhavnagar, and two each in Surat and Valsad, among other districts, the department said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported seven new COVID-19 cases and as many recoveries, officials said.

With this, the UT's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,379 and recoveries jumped to 11,335, they said.

There are 40 active cases in the UT which has so far reported four deaths, the officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,05,652, new cases 2,502, death toll 10,716, discharged 11,61,305, active cases 33,631, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA RSY RSY

