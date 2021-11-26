Gujarat Reports 27 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Over 5 Lakh Vaccine Doses Given On Fri

Gujarat reported 27 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,27,354, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,092, an official said on Friday.

The discharge of 34 people increased the recovery count to 8,16,954, leaving the state with 304 active cases, he said.

As many as 7.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 5.08 lakh doses on Friday, an official release informed.

No new COVID-19 case was registered in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, leaving the Union Territory with one active case, an official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,354, new cases 27, deaths 10,092 discharged 8,16,954 active cases 308 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)