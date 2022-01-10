Gujarat Reports 28 New Omicron Cases; Tally Up To 264

Gujarat on Monday reported 28 new cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, taking their overall tally to 264, of which 223 patients have already recovered, the state health department said.

As many as nine of these Omicron cases were reported from Vadodara city, the highest in the state, followed by six cases from Gandhinagar district, five from Ahmedabad city, four from Anand, and two each from Rajkot and Kutch districts, said the department in a release.

At the same time, 37 more patients infected with the highly contagious variant of coronavirus were discharged following recovery, taking their total number to 223, the release said.

Of the new recoveries, Ahmedabad city alone accounted for 27.

A total of 41 Omicron patients are currently under treatment, 12 of them in Vadodara city, the highest in the state, the department said.

With this, Ahmedabad city has reported 110 Omicron cases and 102 recoveries, followed by Vadodara at 44 and 32, Anand 27 and 23, Surat 20 cases and as many recoveries and Kheda 12 infections and as many discharges, among others, it added.

