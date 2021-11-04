Gujarat reports 29 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 209

Ahmedabad, Nov 3 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, raising its infection tally to 8,26,656, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the health department said.

With 19 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recovered cases rose to 8,16,357, it said.

The count of active cases in the state increased to 209, of which five patients are on ventilators, the department said in a release.

With no new death, the COVID-19 fatalities remained unchanged at 10,090, said the release.

District-wise, Vadodara reported seven new cases, Ahmedabad and Surat six each, Junagadh three, Gandhinagar two, Jamnagar, Kutch, Mehsana, Rajkot and Valsad one case each, said the department.

On COVID-19 vaccination front, 1.84 lakh people were inoculated on Wednesday, pushing the number of doses administered so far in the state to 7.15 crore, it added.

There were no new coronavirus cases or recoveries in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu in the last 24 hours, officials said.

The UT has so far reported 10,654 COVID-19 cases and 10,647 recoveries.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,656, new cases 29, death toll 10,090, discharged 8,16,357, active cases 209, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA RSY RSY

