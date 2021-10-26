Gujarat reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 171

Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (PTI) Gujarat reported 30 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, raising its tally to 8,26,464, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

This was the second time in October that the daily number of COVID-19 cases touched or crossed the mark of 30. On October 14, the state had reported 34 infections.

With 18 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 8,16,205, the department said in a release.

There are now 171 active cases in Gujarat, of which five patients are on ventilator support, it said.

As no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 10,088, said the release.

District-wise, Ahmedabad and Surat reported eight new cases, Valsad five, Vadodara three, Gir Somnath and Navsari two each, Junagadh and Kutch one case each, it said.

As many as 3.44 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 6.93 crore, the department said.

In the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the tally of COVID-19 cases and recoveries remained unchanged at 10,653 and 10,643, respectively, as there were no fresh additions on Tuesday, officials said.

There are 6 active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,464; new cases 30; death toll 10,088; discharged 8,16,205; active cases 171; people tested so far (figures not released). PTI KA RSY RSY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)