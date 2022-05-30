Gujarat reports 34 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,25,157

Ahmedabad, May 30 (PTI) Gujarat reported 34 COVID-19 cases on Monday, which took its tally to 12,25,157, while the death toll stayed unchanged at 10,944, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,13,997 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 26 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 216, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 25 cases, followed by five in Vadodara, and one each in Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat and Valsad.

A government release said 25,474 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 10.99 crore.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,157, new cases 34, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,13,997, active cases 216, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM BNM

