Gujarat reports 35 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day addition in nearly a month; active tally now 148

Ahmedabad, Apr 11 (PTI) Gujarat reported 35 COVID-19 cases on Monday, its highest single-day addition in nearly a month, increasing the tally to 12,24,082, while the toll stood unchanged at 10,942, a state health department official said.

On March 13, the state had witnessed 37 cases, the official pointed out.

So far, 12,12,992 people have been discharged post recovery, including 16 during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 148, he said.

Gandhinagar led with 19 cases, followed by nine in Ahmedabad, four in Vadodara and one each in Jamnagar, Mehsana and Kutch, the official said.

A government release said 37,995 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 across the state on Monday.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has no active case currently, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,082, new cases 35, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,992, active cases 148, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM BNM

