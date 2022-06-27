Gujarat Reports 351 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 2,566

Gujarat on Monday reported 351 COVID-19 cases, which took its tally to 12,30,479, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,946, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,16,967 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 248 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,566, he said.

Ahmedabad reported 158 new cases, followed by 79 in Surat, 31 in Vadodara, among other districts, he added.

The total number of COVID-19 doses administered in the state stands at 11.12 crore, including 34,231 on Monday, a government release said.

With three new cases, the tally of active cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 14, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,30,479, new cases 351, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,16,967, active cases 2,566, people tested so far - figures not released.

