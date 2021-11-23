Gujarat Reports 36 New COVID-19 Cases; Over 5 Lakh Get Vaccine Doses In 1 Day

Gujarat reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising its infection tally to 8,27,267, while the death of a patient in Navsari, the third fatality in November so far, took the toll to 10,092, an official said.

He said 25 people were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the recovery count to 8,16,856 and leaving the state with 319 active cases, he added.

Ahmedabad led with 17 cases, followed by six in Vadodara, three each in Surat, Navsari and Jamnagar, among other districts, he added.

As many as 5.10 lakh people received COVID-19 vaccination shots on Tuesday, which increased the number of doses administered so far in the state to 7.79 crore, an official release said.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new infection or patient discharge post recovery on Tuesday, leaving the Union Territory with one active case.

The UT has so far registered 10,655 COVID-19 cases and four deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,267, new cases 36, death toll 10,092, discharged 8,16,856, active cases 319, people tested so far - figures not released.

