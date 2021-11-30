Gujarat Reports 40 COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 40 new coronavirus cases, taking the caseload in the state to 8,27,475, the health department said.

While no death was reported during the day, only three fatalities due to the pandemic were reported in the state in November.

With 27 patients getting discharged on Tuesday, the number of recovered cases rose to 8,17,108.

The death toll of the pandemic remained unchanged at 10,092.

There are 275 active cases in Gujarat including seven patients whose condition was said to be critical.

As many as 5.38 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the tally of doses administered so far to 8.10 crore.

District-wise, Ahmedabad reported the highest 10 new COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara with eight, Jamnagar seven, Surat four, Navsari three, Bhavnagar and Kutch two each and Anand, Gandhinagar, Gir Somnath and Valsad one case each.

There is one active case in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, which has so far reported 10,655 cases, 10,650 recoveries and four deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,475, new cases 40, death toll 10,092, discharged 8,17,108 active cases 275, people tested so far - figures not released.

