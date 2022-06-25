Gujarat Reports 419 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Rises To 12,29,708

Gujarat on Saturday reported 419 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 12,29,708, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,946, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 218 to touch 12,16,463, leaving the state with an active caseload of 2,299, he added.

Ahmedabad reported 170 new cases, Surat 84 cases, Vadodara 38 and Bhavnagar 33, among other districts, the official said.

The overall number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Gujarat was 11.12 crore, including 43,049 on Saturday, as per a government release.

There are eight active cases in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, local officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,29,708, new cases 419, death toll 10,946, discharged 12,16,463, active cases 2,299, people tested so far - figures not released.

