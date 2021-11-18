Gujarat Reports 44 COVID-19 Cases

Gujarat reported 44 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

No death due to the pandemic was reported during the day, it said.

The case tally in the state rose to 8,27,112, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,090.

With 23 persons getting discharged from hospitals, the tally of recoveries increased to 8,16,710.

Of 312 active cases in the state, six patients were on ventilator.

As many as 4.93 lakh doses of anti-coronavirus vaccines were administered in the state on Thursday, taking the total of jabs given to 7.62 crore.

No new case of COVID-19 was reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

Of total of 10,654 persons found positive for coronavirus in the territory so far, four died while 10,650 recovered.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,112, new cases 44, total deaths 10,090, discharged 8,16,710, active cases 312 and people tested so far - figures not released.

