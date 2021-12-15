Gujarat Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 555

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, increasing its overall tally to 8,28,299, while no fresh death due to the infection was reported in the state, the health department said.

With 53 patients also getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 8,17,644, it said.

There are now 555 active cases in the state.

No new death was reported in the last 24 hours, keeping the tally of COVID-19 fatalities unchanged at 10,100, said the department in a release.

As many as 3.31 lakh people received their COVID-19 vaccine doses during the day in Gujarat, pushing the number of shots administered so far to 8.61 crore, it said.

District-wise, Vadodara reported the highest number of 13 new cases, followed by Ahmedabad and Rajkot with eight each, Surat six, Navsari and Jamnagar four each, Kutch three, Anand two, and Bhavnagar, Bharuch, Kheda, Panchmahal and Valsad one case each, the release said.

Daman district of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported two new COVID-19 patients, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 10,660 in the UT, officials said.

The count of recoveries stood at 10,651 and active cases at five in the UT which has reported four COVID-19 deaths so far, they said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,28,299, new cases 53, death toll 10,100, discharged 8,17,644 active cases 555, people tested so far - figures not released.

