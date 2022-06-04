Gujarat reports 56 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,25,394

Ahmedabad, Jun 4 (PTI) Gujarat reported 56 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took its tally to 12,25,394, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,944, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 30 to touch 12,14,157, leaving the state with an active caseload of 293, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 26 cases, followed by eight in Vadodara, five each in Gandhinagar and Surat and four cases in Jamnagar, among other districts, he said.

A government release said 46,412 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of doses administered in the state to 11.01 crore.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu continued to be coronavirus-free, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,394, new cases 56, death toll 10,944, discharged 12,14,157, active cases 293, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM BNM

