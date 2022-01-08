Gujarat Reports 5,677 COVID-19 Cases, Tally Now 8,55,929; Over 3 Lakh Get Vaccine Doses

Gujarat reported 5,677 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, raising its tally to 8,55,929, while a fatality-free day after a week kept the toll unchanged at 10,128, an official said.

So far, 8,22,900 people have recovered, including 1,359 during the day, leaving the state with 22,901 active cases, of which 25 are critical, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 2,567 cases, including 2,521 in civic limits, followed by 1,661 in Surat, of which 1,578 were in the city, 309 in Vadodara, 257 in Rajkot, 87 in Anand, among other areas, he said.

An official release said 3.07 lakh people were given vaccine doses during the day, including 92,581 in the 15-18 age segment, taking the total number of jabs administered in the state to 9.30 crore.

The number of active cases in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu stood at 93. The Union Territory has a caseload of 10,758, including four deaths, while 10,661 have been discharged post recovery, an official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,55,929, new cases 5,677, death toll 10,128, discharged 8,22,900, active cases 22,901, people tested so far - figures not released.

