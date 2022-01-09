Gujarat reports 6,275 COVID-19 cases, highest since May 18; tally rises to 8,62,204

Ahmedabad, Jan 9 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 6,275 COVID-19 cases, the highest since May 18 last year when the addition was 6,447, taking the state's tally to 8,62,204, an official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,128 and the recovery count increased by 1,263 to touch 8,24,163, leaving the state with an active tally of 27,193, with 26 patients being on ventilator support, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 2,519 cases, of which 2,487 were in city limits, followed by 1,879 in Surat, 398 in Vadodara, 254 in Rajkot, 206 in Gandhinagar. 118 in Navsari, among other districts, the official informed.

A release said 93,467 people were vaccinated against COVID-19, including 17,857 beneficiaries from the 15-18 age group, on Sunday, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 9.31 crore.

In adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the number of active cases rose to 109. The Union Territory has so far reported 10,781 COVID-19 cases, 10,668 recoveries and four deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,62,204, new cases 6,275, death toll 10,128, discharged 8,24,163, active cases 27,913, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM BNM BNM

