Gujarat Reports 67 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally At 417

Gujarat added 67 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 8,27,873, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the Health Department said.

A release by the department said the tally of recoveries rose to 8,17,361 after 22 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day.

The state now has 417 active coronavirus cases, of which 8 patients are on ventilators, it said.

The death toll due to the viral infection remained unchanged at 10,095 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, the release said.

As many as 8.38 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered to the eligible population so far in Gujarat, of which, 3.35 lakh shots were given during the day, the department said.

No new case of COVID-19 was registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours, said an official release.

Of the total 10,655 persons found positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory so far, four have died, while 10,651 have recovered, said the release.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,873, new cases 67, deaths 10,095, discharged 8,17,361, active cases 417, people tested so far - figures not released.

