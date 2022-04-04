Gujarat reports 9 COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,23,941; toll remains unchanged

Ahmedabad, Apr 4 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported nine COVID-19 positive cases, which took its tally to 12,23,941, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,942, a state health department official said.

So far, 12,12,932 people have been discharged post recovery, including six during the day, leaving the state with an active tally of 67, up from 64 a day ago, he said.

The addition to the tally comprised three cases each in Ahmedabad and Vadodara, two in Dahod and one in Gandhinagar.

A government release said 4,776 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, taking the total number of doses administered in the state to 10.62 crore.

As on Monday, there was no active case in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,941, new cases 9, death toll 10,942, discharged 12,12,932, active cases 67, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA BNM BNM

