Gujarat reports 9 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 74

Ahmedabad, Apr 6 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, pushing its overall tally to 12,23,963, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, the e health department said.

The statewide COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, said the department in a release.

With 11 patients getting discharged during the day, the number of recovered cases rose to 12,12,947, it said.

Gujarat now has 74 active cases, of which two patients are on ventilator support, the release said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad and Vadodara reported two cases each, Devbhumi Dwarka, Gandhinagar, Kutch, Panchmahal and Surat one each, it said.

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Gujarat so far stood at 10.63 crore, of which 36,141 people were inoculated on Wednesday, the department said.

No new cases were reported in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, where there is no active case of coronavirus at present, officials said.

