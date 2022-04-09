Gujarat Reports First Case Of Omicron Sub-variant XE In Vadodara

On Saturday, Gujarat reported its first case of COVID XE, a sub-variant of Omicron after a man from Mumbai tested positive for COVID-19 during his visit to Vadodara, an official said. Last month, the man tested positive for the infection and returned to Mumbai. However, the news of the XE sub-variant was obtained on Friday, he added, noting that the man's current status is unknown to Vadodara authorities.

"A man from Santa Cruz in Mumbai, had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 12 during his visit to Vadodara. His wife was accompanying him," Medical Officer of Health, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, Devesh Patel said

The man had travelled to Vadodara for work and stayed in a hotel. After having fever, he went to a private lab to be tested for COVID-19, which resulted positive, according to Patel. He was infected with the new mutant XE, a sub-variant of Omicron, according to the results of his sample's genome sequencing, which he obtained on April 8.

"He was found positive on March 12. His sample was sent for genome sequencing. As per the result, declared yesterday, he was found infected with a new mutant XE variant. He had provided local address of his relatives for his sample. He had returned to Mumbai on his own soon after. No further status of the patient is known to the local authorities," Patel said.

COVID XE variant

The new COVID XE variant, according to the World Health Organisation is a hybrid of two sublineages of Omicron - BA.1 and BA.2. "The XE variant of SARS-CoV-2" belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, may be reported," the WHO said in its latest weekly epidemiological report published on March 29. XE, a "recombinant" variant of BA'1 and BA.2 Omicron strains, was first detected in the UK on January 19, according to the World Health Organisation.

WHO said that the new XE variant appears to be more transmissible than earlier strains of the Coronavirus. "Early-day estimates indicate a community growth rate advantage of around 10 per cent as compared to BA.2," WHO noted. However, WHO is still carrying out its study on the transmissibility of the COVID new variant XE.