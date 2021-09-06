Gujarat: Rescheduled Gandhinagar Civic Polls To Be Held On October 3

In view of a significant fall in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat in the recent past, the State Election Commission (SEC) has decided to conduct elections to the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC) on October 3, almost six months after it was postponed due to the pandemic.

As per the latest schedule announced by the SEC on Monday, polling for the GMC with 44 seats in 11 wards will be held between 7 am and 6 pm on October 3.

"Counting of votes and declaration of result will be held on October 5," State Election Commissioner Sanjay Prasad told reporters in Gandhinagar.

Repolling, if needed, will be held on October 4. "Apart from the Gandhinagar civic body, elections will be held to Okha and Tharad municipalities on October 3. Mid-term polls to the Bhanvad municipality and by-elections to elect representatives on 104 vacant seats of various other local bodies," said Prasad.

With the announcement of elections, the model code of conduct has now come into force in Gujarat, Prasad said.

He said the last date to submit nominations for elections is September 18.

All the eight municipal corporations in Gujarat are controlled by the ruling BJP.

