Gujarat Riots: No Relief For Teesta Setalvad From SC In 'Fabrication' Case; CJI To Decide

No interim relief to activist Teesta Setalvad as the Supreme Court bench of Judges in an urgent hearing differed on grant of interim bail to Teesta Setalvad.

The case relates to the alleged forging of documents in post-Godhra riot cases, in which Gujarat HC rejected the activist's bail plea on July 1 and asked her to surrender.

The Supreme Court bench of Justice AS Oka and Justice PK Mishra referred the matter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

'Why to insist on immediate surrender,' questions Solicitor General

The Supreme Court Bench asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Gujarat Government: 'She was on interim bail since September last year. We haven't seen the order. Why to insist on immediate surrender?'

SG Tushar Mehta said that Teesta Setalvad has taken every institution for a ride and that it is the majesty of this court which is at stake. There is lots of material which the High Court has considered, SG Mehta said.

Pointing out at the disagreement between him and brother judge on the question of grant of bail, Justice Oka said: 'We request the Chief Justice to assign this matter to a larger bench.'

Earlier on Saturday, activist Teesta Setalvad's regular bail was rejected by Gujarat High Court.

The High Court rejected her bail plea and directed her to surrender immediately as she is already out of jail after securing interim bail.

(From inputs contributed by Sambhav Sharma)