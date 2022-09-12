Gujarat School Principal Accused Of Raping Class 9 Student Thrice Booked Under POCSO Act

In a shocking incident, a principal of Saraswati Vidya Mandir School in Gujarat's Bambakhan has been accused of raping a class 9 student twice. Soon after the incident came to light, a rape case under the POCSO act was filed at the Bharuch City B-Division Police Station on September 10. According to the investigation, the school principal raped the minor threatening to fail her.

The accused has been identified as Ranjit alias Rakesh Parmar. The police also informed that the accused has been arrested and further investigation in the case is underway.

"A rape case under POCSO Act was filed at the Bharuch City B-Division Police Station on September 10. Ranjit alias Rakesh Parmar, principal of Saraswati Vidya Mandir School in Bambakhana, raped a student of class 9th twice in his office, threatening to fail her," ANI quoted Bharuch Assistant Superintendent of Police Vikas Sunda as saying.

Revealing information on the matter, ASP Bharuch said that a case was registered against the accused principal under 376(3), 376(2)(f), 376(2)(n) and various other sections under the POCSO Act. It was also informed that the accused also raped the student for the third time in an empty classroom on the pretext of marking her attendance.

Vice-principal, teacher 'gang-rape' 14-year-old girl student

Earlier in August this year, Silvassa police in Diu Daman Dadra and Nagar Haveli arrested the vice-principal and teacher of a school for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl student of the school. The matter came to light when the minor girl visited her relative's place in Mumbai and narrated the incident. Initially, the matter was reported to Child Line, a helpline for children, in Mumbai. Later, a Zero FIR was registered with the Mumbai police.

The two accused have been identified as vice-principal and a teacher of the school in which the girl used to study. The duo was been booked for gang rape and criminal intimidation under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as the Information Technology Act.

Another similar incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh in July this year, a minor girl was repeatedly raped by her tutor for over a year.