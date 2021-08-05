Gujarat Sculptor Makes Ganesh Idol With Syringe & Vial To Promote COVID-19 Vaccination

With an eye on the upcoming Ganeshotsav, Gujarat-based artist has created a unique idol to spread awareness among citizens about COVID-19 vaccination programs. The artist from Vadodara, Dakshesh Jangid has sculpted an eco-friendly idol of Ganesh with a mask in his hand. The sculpture which displays Lord Ganesh seated on the COVID-19 vaccine vial was created within a span of 2 days.

The extraordinary idea was nurtured by Dakshesh himself. He gathered a group of 3-4 artisans and crafted the beautifully thought statue. If one looks at the carving, they will see, a syringe is kept beside the little idol and miniature sculptures of men from different sections of the society are replicated in front of the vial. Lord Ganesha is seated on the top of the vaccine vial, which has "COVID-19 vaccine" written on it. The idol is about 2.5meters in height and looks very cute!

'Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi abiding by the guidelines'

Gujarat: An artist in Vadodara makes an idol of Lord Ganesh showing Him sitting on a vaccine vial, with a syringe beside Him & a face mask in hand



"The message is that we should celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi while following all COVID guidelines this year,"Dakshesh Jangid said y'day pic.twitter.com/YiiiWB19vP — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021

For good reasons, Jangid has gathered much praise for his unique idol. Netizens loved his creation and extended much appreciation for his well-thought concept. During his interview with ANI, Jangid repeatedly mentioned that people must follow the COVID guidelines while celebrating the festival.

Created eco-friendly idols for years

According to Jangid, through his sculpture, he has urged people to stay safe and abide by the COVID-19 protocols to prevent further spreading of the virus. Jangid has been creating eco-friendly idols for the past four years, he told ANI. He also stressed the fact that he aims to raise awareness among people about inoculation. He expressed worry that the government relaxations might pave way for the much anticipated third wave of COVID-19 in the country, unless people maintain the social distancing and follow wearing of masks.

Jangid's sculpture has been chosen by an organisation to be put up for display. The said organisation sets up Ganesh mandala on the festival day to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. According to ANI, this year the organisation will also arrange for a vaccination camp along with the mandala.

Gujarat COVID-19 and relaxations

Just ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi, the western state of India has displayed a steep fall in cases. An average of 122 cases has been recorded since July 28. Following this downward graph, Gujarat has announced relaxation for the upcoming ten-day festival. Since, July 28, the Gujarat government has relaxed night curfews by one hour in 8 Municipal Corporations. The core committee headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, also, declared relaxations for hotels and restaurants in eight cities. With the latest announcements, effective from July 31, the night curfews are to begin from 11 pm, instead of 10 pm and the restaurant can remain open till 10 pm. Lastly, the government has also allowed the construction of pandals with idols up to 4-feet.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Image: ANI)