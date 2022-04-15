Gujarat sees 11 COVID-19 cases, no death; active tally 154 after 19 recoveries

Ahmedabad, Apr 15 (PTI) Gujarat's COVID-19 tally increased by 11 in the last 24 hours to touch 12,24,129, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,942, an official said on Friday.

The recovery count rose by 19 during the period to touch 12,13,042, leaving the state with an active caseload of 154, he added.

The adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu continued to remain coronavirus-free as no case was reported in the last 24 hours, a local official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,129 new cases 11, deaths 10,942, discharged 12,13,042 active cases 154 and people tested so far - figures not released. PTI PJT BNM BNM

