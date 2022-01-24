Gujarat Sees 13,805 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Fatalities

Gujarat continued to report a decline in the number of daily COVID-19 cases with the state seeing 13,805 fresh infections on Monday but coronavirus-related fatalities rose to 25, the highest in the recent past, the health department said.

The day before, Gujarat had reported 16,617 COVID-19 cases, the lowest in the five days before Sunday, and 19 fatalities.

With the latest additions, Gujarat's overall caseload rose to 10,76,360. The overall death toll has gone up to 10,274, it said.

A total of 13,469 patients were discharged on Monday, taking the number of recoveries so far in Gujarat to 9,30,938, the department said in a release.

Gujarat is now left with 1,35,148 active cases. The number of patients requiring ventilator support has gone up to 284, it said.

Ahmedabad district reported the highest number of new cases and fatalities, at 4,441 and six, respectively, on Monday. Vadodara saw 3,255 infections, Surat 1,374, and Rajkot 889.

Apart from six COVID-19 fatalities in the Ahmedabad district, Vadodara and Surat reported four deaths each, Jamnagar three, Rajkot and Bhavnagar two deaths each, and Kutch, Mehsana, Valsad and Panchmahal one death each, the department said.

A total of 1.70 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Gujarat on Monday, raising the count of doses administered so far to 9.65 crore, it said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported seven new cases and 27 recoveries, raising the tally of infections to 11,227 and of recoveries to 11,013, leaving the UT with 210 active cases. The total number of COVID-19 fatalities stood at four, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 10,76,360, new cases 13,805, death toll 10,274, discharged 9,30,938, active cases 1,35,148, people tested so far - figures not released.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)