Gujarat Sees 14 COVID-19 Cases; Over 90k People Given Vaccine Doses

Gujarat reported 14 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 8,26,258, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,086, an official said on Friday.

The discharge of 17 people increased the recovery count to 8,15,960, leaving the state with an active tally of 212, including five patients on ventilator support, he said.

An official release said 6.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Gujarat so far, including 90,161 during the day, he said.

The COVID-19 tally in Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu stood unchanged in the last 24 hours at 10,647, leaving the Union Territory with three active cases as 10,640 people have recovered and four have succumbed, an official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,258, new cases 14, deaths 10,086 discharged 8,15,960 active cases 212 and people tested so far - figures not released.

