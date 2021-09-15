Gujarat sees 15 new COVID-19 cases, zero fresh death; active tally now 150

Ahmedabad, Sep 15 (PTI) Gujarat recorded 15 new coronavirus positive cases on Wednesday, which raised its tally to 8,25,655, the state health department said.

With 19 more COVID-19 patients getting discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases in the state rose to 8,15,423, it said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,082 as no new fatality was reported, the department said in a release.

The total number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the state so far rose to 5,33,19,834 as 3,64,206 people got their jabs on Wednesday.

There are 150 active COVID-19 cases in the state and five of these patients are critical, it said.

District-wise, Ahmedabad and Surat reported four cases each, Jamnagar, Rajkot and Vadodara reported two cases each, and Kutch one case.

With no new case or recovery on Wednesday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 and recovered cases in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu remained unchanged at 10,642 and 10,633 respectively, officials said.

There are five active cases in the UT, which has reported four deaths so far.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,25,655, new cases 15, death toll 10,082, discharged 8,15,423, active cases 150, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NP NP

