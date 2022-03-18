Gujarat sees 18 COVID-19 cases, no death; 48 recover

Ahmedabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Gujarat reported 18 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,23,728, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,939, an official said on Friday.

The discharge of 48 persons during this period took the recovery count to 12,12,405, leaving the state with 384 active cases, he said.

Adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu did not see any addition to the tally, recovery count or toll, a local official said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,728 new cases 18, deaths 10,939, discharged 12,12,405 active cases 384 and people tested so far - figures not released. PTI PJT BNM BNM BNM

