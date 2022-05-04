Gujarat sees 18 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 110

Ahmedabad, May 4 (PTI) Gujarat on Wednesday reported 18 new COVID-19 cases, raising the tally of infections to 12,24,404, an official from the state health department said.

With 16 patients getting discharged, the count of recoveries reached 12,13,351, while the toll stood at 10,943, as no new casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

The state is now left with 110 active cases, with two patients on ventilator support, he said.

Of the latest infections, Ahmedabad recorded eight, Vadodara seven and Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar and Morbi saw one case each, the official said.

As many as 38,215 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing the total number of doses administered so far to 10.80 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,24,404, new cases 18, death toll 10,943, discharged 12,13,351, active cases 110, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA ARU ARU

