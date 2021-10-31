Gujarat sees 20 new COVID-19 cases, 23 recoveries

Ahmedabad, Oct 31 (PTI) Gujarat on Sunday reported 20 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its tally of infections to 8,26,577, the state health department said.

With 23 more patients getting discharged, the number of recoveries rose to 8,16,283 in Gujarat, leaving the state with 205 active cases.

The COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 10,089, the department said in a release.

A total of 94,555 people were inoculated on Sunday, taking the total number of the doses administered so far in Gujarat to 7.07 crore.

Vadodara reported the highest number of six new cases in Gujarat in the day, followed by Surat and Ahmedabad with four cases each. Valsad reported three cases, Junagadh two and Bhavnagar one, the release said.

With one patient getting discharged, the tally of recoveries in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu rose to 10,646. The tally of infections remained unchanged at 10,654, officials said, adding the UT is now left with four active cases.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,26,577, new cases 20, death toll 10,089, discharged 8,16,283, active cases 205, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)