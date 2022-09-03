Gujarat Sees 240 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths And 298 Recoveries

Gujarat on Saturday reported 240 COVID-19 cases, which took the state's tally to 12,70,879, a health department official said.

Two deaths, one each in Ahmedabad and Anand, increased the toll to 11,016, he added.

So far, 12,58,453 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 298 during the day, leaving Gujarat with an active caseload of 1,410, the official said.

Ahmedabad led with 60 new cases, followed by 43 each in Vadodara and Surat, Rajkot 12 cases, among other districts.

A total of 1.67 lakh persons received their COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Saturday, raising the number of doses administered so far to 12.40 crore, as per a government release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,70,879, new cases 240, death toll 11,016, discharged 12,58,453, active cases 1,410, people tested so far - figures not released.

