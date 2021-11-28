Gujarat sees 26 new COVID-19 cases; over 8-crore vaccine doses administered so far

Ahmedabad, Nov 28 (PTI) Gujarat reported 26 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, raising its infection tally to 8,27,408, the state health department said.

The number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the state crossed the 8-crore mark to reach 8,00,23,305 after over 1.43 lakh people were vaccinated during the day, it said.

As 33 patients recuperated from the infection on Sunday, the overall recovery count rose to 8,17,032, it said.

No death due to the virus was reported in the last 24 hours in the state. This kept the COVID-19 death toll in Gujarat unchanged at 10,092, the department said in a release.

The number of active cases in Gujarat further went down to 284, with four patients being critical.

District-wise, Vadodara reported seven new cases, Ahmedabad, Surat and Kutch five cases each, and Bhavnagar, Gir Somnath, Navsari, and Porbandar one case each.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu has one active case as on date. It has reported a total 10,655 COVID-19 cases, 10,650 recoveries and four deaths so far, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,27,408, new cases 26, death toll 10,092, recoveries 8,17,032, active cases 284, people tested so far - figures not released. PTI KA NP NP

