Gujarat Sees 290 COVID-19 Cases, Two Deaths, 635 Recoveries

Ahmedabad, Aug 15 (PTI) Gujarat on Monday reported 290 COVID-19 cases and two deaths, which raised the tally to 12,65,743 and toll to 10,993, a state health department official said.

The addition to the tally was a significant drop from the 599 cases registered a day ago, he pointed out.

The recovery count rose by 635 and touched 12,51,031, leaving the state with 3,719 active cases, he said.

The two deaths took place in Ahmedabad, which also accounted for 105 of the new cases, followed by 42 in Vadodara, 29 in Surat, among other districts, he said.

A government release said 58,975 people got COVID-19 vaccine jabs on Monday, which took the overall number of doses administered in the state to 12 crore.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,65,743, new cases 290, death toll 10,993, discharged 12,51,031, active cases 3,719, people tested so far - figures not released.