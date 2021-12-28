Gujarat Sees 394 COVID-19 Cases, Highest Daily Addition Since June 14; Over 2.20 Lakh Given Vaccine Doses On Tuesday

Gujarat reported 394 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, its highest single-day addition since June 14 when the figure was 405, raising the state's tally to 8,29,957, an official said.

The last time the number of cases crossed 300 was on June 15, when 352 people were detected with the infection, he pointed out.

So far 8,18,422 people have been discharged post recovery, including 59 during the day, leaving the state with 1,420 active cases, of which 16 patients are critical, he said.

One death took the toll in the state to 10,115, he added.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad city accounted for 178, followed by Surat with 52, Rajkot 35, and Vadodara 34 cases, among others.

A government release said 2.20 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 8.88 crore.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman & Diu has one active case as on Tuesday, an official said.

The Union Territory has a caseload of 10,663 and recovery count of 10,658, while four patients have died of the infection, he said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,29,957, new cases 394, death toll 10,115, discharged 8,18,422, active cases 1,420, people tested so far - figures not released.

