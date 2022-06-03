Gujarat Sees 46 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Now 267

Gujarat registered 46 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 12,25,338, while the death toll stood unchanged at 10,944, a state health department official said on Friday.

The recovery count increased by 33 during this period to touch 12,14,127, leaving the state with 267 active cases, he said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,25,338 new cases 46, deaths 10,944, discharged 12,14,127 active cases 267 and people tested so far - figures not released.

