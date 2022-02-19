Gujarat Sees 486 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Fatalities

Gujarat on Saturday reported 486 fresh COVID-19 cases and 13 fatalities, raising the tally of infection to 12,20,185 and the death toll to 10,887, the state health department said.

A total of 1,419 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in Gujarat to 12,03,508, it said.

The number of active cases in Gujarat came down significantly to 5,790 out of which 42 patients are critical and on ventilator support, said the department in a release.

A total of 1.60 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the number of doses administered so far to 10.20 crore in Gujarat, it said.

Ahmedabad district reported 197 new cases, the highest in Gujarat in a day, followed by Vadodara with 101 cases, Surat 32, Rajkot 20, and Gandhinagar 20, among others.

Vadodara reported the highest number of five COVID-19 fatalities, followed by Rajkot, Bharuch and Panchmahal with two deaths each. Ahmedabad and Mehsana each reported one death due to coronavirus infection, it said.

The Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported no new cases on Saturday while seven patients recovered.

With this, the UT's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 11,407 and of recoveries to 11,396. The UT is now left with seven active cases, which has so far reported four deaths due to coronavirus infection, officials said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,20,185, new cases 486, death toll 10,887, discharged 12,03,508, active cases 5,790, people tested so far - figures not released.

