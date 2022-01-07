Gujarat Sees 5,396 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally Touches 18,583

A total of 5,396 persons were detected with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, taking the state's tally to 8,50,252, while the toll reached 10,128 due to one death during this period in Surat, an official said on Friday.

So far, 8,21,541 people have been discharged, including 1,158 during the day, leaving the state with an active caseload of 18,583, of which 19 patients are on ventilator support, he informed.

Ahmedabad city led with 2,281 new cases, followed by 1,350 in Surat city, 239 in Vadodara city, 203 in Rajkot city and 142 in Valsad district, he said.

An official release said 9.27 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far, including 3.81 lakh on Friday.

The addition of 17 cases in adjoining Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu in the last 24 hours took the tally to 10,730, including four deaths.

A total of 10,660 people have been discharged post recovery, leaving the Union Territory with 66 active cases, said a release from the local administration.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 8,50,252 new cases 5,396, deaths 10,128 discharged 8,21,541 active cases 18,583 and people tested so far - figures not released.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)