Gujarat Sees 61 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally Drops Below 1000-mark

Gujarat on Saturday reported 61 COVID-19 cases, raising the tally to 12,23,191, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,934, a state health department official said.

The recovery count increased by 186 during the day to touch 12,11,273, leaving the state with an active caseload of 984, he said.

Ahmedabad district reported 26 new cases, Vadodara 14, Dang six, Gandhinagar and Surat two cases each, the official added.

As many as 96,289 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 10.33 crore, the official informed.

The tally and recovery count in adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu stood unchanged at 11,410 and 11,404 in the last 24 hours, leaving the Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, with two active cases, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 12,23,191, new cases 61, death toll 10,934, discharged 12,11,273, active cases 984, people tested so far - figures not released.

