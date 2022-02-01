Gujarat Sees 8,338 COVID-19 Cases; 38 Deaths Highest So Far In Third Wave

Gujarat on Tuesday reported 8,338 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 11,68,997, while the deaths, at 38, were the highest in the third wave of the pandemic, taking the toll in the state to 10,511, a health department official said.

At 16,629, the number of people discharged on Tuesday was almost double the new cases recorded, which took the recovery count to 10,83,022, leaving the state with an active tally of 75,464, he said.

Ahmedabad led with 2,702 new cases, followed by Vadodara with 2,196, Rajkot 635, Surat 394, and Gandhinagar 287 cases, among other districts.

Ahmedabad also led the fatality list with eight deaths, followed by six in Rajkot, five in Surat, three in Vadodara, among other districts, he added.

A government release said 4.49 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of doses administered so far in Gujarat to 9.83 crore.

Adjoining Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 10 new cases and 20 recoveries, after which the caseload stood at 12,069 and the number of people discharged was 11,254.

The Union Territory, which has seen four deaths so far, has an active tally of 811, a local official said.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,68,997, new cases 8,338, death toll 10,511, discharged 10,83,022, active cases 75,464, people tested so far - figures not released.

