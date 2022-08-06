Gujarat Sees 965 COVID-19 Cases, 928 Recoveries; Vaccine Doses Given To 3.39 Lakh Persons

Gujarat reported 965 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, which took the state's tally to 12,60,493, a health official said.

The death toll stood unchanged at 10,975, while the recovery count increased by 928 and reached 12,43,489, he added.

The active caseload in the western state is now 6,029, the official said.

Of the new cases, Ahmedabad led with 265, followed by 141 in Vadodara, 89 in Rajkot, 46 in Sabarkantha, among other districts.

The number of vaccination doses administered in the state reached 11.85 crore after 3.39 lakh persons received jabs during the day, he said.

Three new cases and zero recoveries took the active tally in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu to 25, a local official said.

