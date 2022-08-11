Gujarat: Six Killed As Car Rams Into Auto Rickshaw And Motorbike In Anand District

Six persons including three women were killed after a speeding SUV rammed into an auto rickshaw and motorbike near Sojitra village in Gujarat's Anand district on Thursday evening, police said.

The accident took place on a state highway connecting Anand town with Tarapur, they said.

Kirit Padhiyar, who was allegedly driving the SUV, fled from the spot abandoning the vehicle but was later nabbed, said district Superintendent of Police Ajit Rajian.

The deceased were residents of Sojitra and Boriyavi villages in the district, local police officials said.

"The driver of the SUV will be booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under section 304 of the Indian Penal Code," SP Rajian said.

