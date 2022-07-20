Gujarat: Speeding Truck Mows Down Constable On Duty In Anand; Manhunt Launched For Killers

After a DSP in Haryana and a female sub-inspector in Ranchi, the third incident of a police constable being mowed down was reported from Gujarat's Anand district on Wednesday. The incident occurred when a constable named Kiransingh Jaimalsingh Raj was on his duty at a vehicle checkpoint at 1 am midnight.

A truck registered in Rajasthan was asked to stop by the constable during the vehicle check, however, the driver, accompanied by a co-passenger, refused to stop. The driver then allegedly ran his speeding truck over the constable, killing him and injuring another cop in the process.

The truck was later found abandoned by the Anand police at the side of the road and the accused driver, along with the co-passenger, absconded the accident spot. As per the latest updates, a manhunt has been launched for the killers.

Female Cop mowed down in Jharkhand

On Wednesday, a female sub-inspector was mowed down in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Tuesday. The incident occurred when Sandhya Topno, in-charge of Tupudana OP, was stationed for a routine vehicle check during the night. During the vehicle check, a pickup van rammed into the 2018 batch inspector at around 3 AM. The accused has been arrested, according to the Ranchi police.

"A female sub-inspector named Sandhya Topno mowed down to death during a vehicle check, last night. She was posted as in-charge of Tupudana OP. Accused has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized," said SSP Ranchi.

Haryana DSP mowed down by Mafia

Meanwhile, in a similar incident from Haryana, Tauru DSP Surender Singh was crushed to death by the illegal mining mafia which mowed him down near Nuh's Pachgaon on Monday, close to Gugugram. The DSP died on the spot and his body was found in an open dumpster. The DSP was also due for retirement soon, sources said.

The Nuh Police informed, "Tawadu (Mewat) DSP Surendra Singh Bishnoi, who had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver. A search operation is underway to apprehend the accused. More details are awaited."

From sources, Republic has learned that DSP Surender Singh arrived at the spot where the illegal mining was happening in the Mewat area after receiving a tip-off. The trucks didn't have the requisite permission to move the mining stones from the area. The DSP stood very close to the illegal stone-laden truck and tried to block the way. But the driver allegedly drove ahead and ran his speeding dumper over the DSP and killed him on the spot. The search operation is being carried out under the supervision of Nuh SP and IG in a bid to nab those accused. The Haryana police tweeted and assured they will spare no effort in bringing the killers to task.

